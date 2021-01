A former Nigerian ambassador to the United States, Israel, and Cyprus, Prof. George Obiozor, has emerged President-General of the Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Obiozor defeated two other candidates to emerge leader of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group at an election conducted on Sunday in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

He was the Nigerian ambassador to the United States, from 2004 to 2008.