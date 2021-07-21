Ganduje visits Kano correctional centre, frees 136 inmates

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has pardoned 136 inmates as part of measures to decongest the correctional centres in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Malam Abba Anwar, made this disclosure in a statement issued in Kano on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Ganduje freed the inmates when he visited Goron-dutse Medium Correctional Centre on Tuesday as part of Eid-el-Kabir outings.

Speaking at the Correctional Centre, Ganduje said: “You are Nigerians who deserved to be taken care of and that is why we are here today to celebrate with you this great Eid-el-Kabir, by pardoning some of you.

“We are also here to see how you are feeling and to share the joyous moment with you.

“We want those of you who repented to promise us not to go back to your previous nefarious acts.”

The statement revealed that some of the inmates were pardoned either due to ill-health or have stayed longer than necessary.

It also noted that others were there because they were unable to pay the fines slapped on them

“The pardoning exercise is in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to decongest correctional centres across the country,” the statement quoted Ganduje saying.