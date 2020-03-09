Ganduje removes Sanusi as Emir of Kano

Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi ll has been dethroned over disrespect to the office of the governor and other government agencies.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, said the removal was with immediate effect.

The emir’s action violated the part 3 section A-E of Kano state law, hence the removal. He said the removal was in line with consultation with relevant stakeholders.

He said a new emir would be announced in due course. He urged Kano people to remain calm and go about their normal businesses.