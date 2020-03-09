Security operatives surround Emir of Kano Palace after Sanusi’s removal

News

Security operatives have surrounded the palace of the emir of Kano after the removal of Muhammad Sanusi on Monday.

Okay.ng gathered that the operatives prevented movement in and out of the palace.

According to a source at the palace, Sanusi is currently making plans to move to Abuja.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had earlier removed Sanusi as Emir of Kano for “total disrespect to the office of the governor”.

More details shortly…



