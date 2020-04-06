Funke Akindele, husband JJC Skillz to appear in court today for violating COVID-19 lockdown order

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele and her husband Abdulrashid Bello (JJC Skillz) will appear before the Ogba Magistrate Court 1 for violating the COVID-19 lockdown order.

The trial is expected to commence at about 11:00 am on Monday (today).

Lagos State Ministry of Justice is expected to handle the trial, through the office of Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

It can be recalled that Funke Akindele was arrested on Sunday for organising a house party with some of her crew members and also Nigerian singer Naira Marley present.

The Jenifa Diary’s actress had since apologised for her action in a video she shared on social media.