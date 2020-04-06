CelebritiesNews

VIDEO: Funke Akindele, husband JJC Skillz arrive court

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz on Monday morning arrived at the Ogba Magistrate Court 1 to be arraigned for violating the COVID-19 lockdown in Lagos State.

The actress and her husband at the court accompanied with some Officers of the Nigerian Police.

Okay.ng recalls that the Jenifa Diary’s actress was arrested by the police on Sunday after organising a house party to celebrate her husband’s birthday at her residence in Amen Estate Ibeju-Lekki in Lagos.

Watch the video of Funke and her husband JJC Skillz arriving the court on Monday:

 



