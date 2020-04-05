Funke Akindele addresses fans over house party amid COVID-19 lockdown (Video)

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele-Bello has apologised for hosting a house party despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown in Lagos.

The party was held at her residence in Amen Estate, located in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, which Nigerian singer Naira Marley attended.

The producer of Jenifa’s Diary in a video shared on Sunday afternoon addressed the reactions trailing the birthday party of her husband, Abdulrashid Bello (JJC Skillz).

In the video she shared on Twitter, Funke explained that nobody from outside of Amen Estate attended the in-house gathering.

However, she appealed to the public that the purpose of sharing the video online was not to mislead people on organising gatherings in their homes.

She captioned the video: “Dear Friends, I really have to do this!!

“I hear you all and I acknowledge all your honest feedback.

“I also thank you for your concerns, well wishes and calls.

“I am sorry and hope this video offers some explanation.

“Please stay safe. And God bless.”

Watch the video underneath: