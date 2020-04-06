Sport

Bayern Munich resume training today despite COVID-19 pandemic

Photo of Promise Amadi Promise Amadi April 6, 2020
Bundesliga reigning champion, Bayern Munich will resume training today, despite the coronavirus outbreak that has hit many countries, including Germany.

The German Bundesliga matches were suspended last month due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, the German Football League officials have recommended clubs to start training sessions from Sunday, 5 April.

An official statement released by the Bundesliga leaders reveals that the club will resume training session today.

The statement read: “The Bayern Munich first team will return to training in small groups from Monday, April 6,” said a statement from the club.

“This will be done in coordination with government policy and the relevant authorities.

“It goes without saying that all hygiene regulations will be strictly observed.”



