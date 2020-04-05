News
Nigeria records 8 new COVID-19 cases, total now 232
The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced eight (8) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.
The NCDC in an update at 08:30 pm on Sunday, 5th April said the 5 of the cases were recorded in Lagos, 2 in FCT and 1 in Kaduna State.
With this update, Nigeria have a total of 232 confirmed cases with thirty-three (33) discharged patients and five (5) deaths.
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
232
+18
Deaths
5
+1
Recovered
33
Active
194
Last updated: April 5, 2020 - 11:47 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/