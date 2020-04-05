Nigeria records 8 new COVID-19 cases, total now 232

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced eight (8) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

The NCDC in an update at 08:30 pm on Sunday, 5th April said the 5 of the cases were recorded in Lagos, 2 in FCT and 1 in Kaduna State.

With this update, Nigeria have a total of 232 confirmed cases with thirty-three (33) discharged patients and five (5) deaths.