Funke Akindele responds after being slammed for organising husband’s birthday party despite COVID-19 lockdown

Popular Nigerian actress Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz were on Sunday dragged by Nigerians on social media for hosting a birthday party at her home in Lagos.

It can be recalled that Funke’s husband JJC Skillz turned 43 yesterday and she had earlier wished him with sweet words on social media.

She wrote: “Happy birthday my darling husband. The Lord will Grant you longer life and good health. Thank you for being a sweetheart! Our home will always be peaceful and the Lord will continue to bless us.

“Enjoy your day my King @jjcskillz #babaibeji I can’t forget this beautiful picture?? Thanks for all the joy and happiness you have brought into our lives. Love you Bolarinde?? #birthdayboyinabi.t @jjcskillz #myking #babaibeji.”

However, the couple hosted a house party alongside Naira Marley and their crew members.

The party held at her residence in Amen Estate, located in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, drew attention after being shared on social media.

Nigerians criticised the celebrity couple for hosting a large gathering despite the coronavirus lockdown in the state.

See the Crowd at Funke Akindele’s Party with Naira Marley in attendance, Eniola Badmus and people who just barely returned from the UK The height of irresponsibility!https://t.co/IYVo36gQEG — DANNY WALTER 👑 (@Danny_Walterr) April 5, 2020

Reacting to this, the actress through her Twitter handle explained that the attendees of the social gathering were her crew members who have been staying in her apartment for over two weeks.

She tweeted: “Thanks for the love guys!!!! We all have been together for over two weeks. We are safe and take all precautions!!! #ameestate is home for all!!!”

Thanks for the love guys!!!! We all have been together for over two weeks. We are safe and take all precautions!!! #ameestate is home for all!!! — funke Akindele Bello (@funkeakindele) April 5, 2020

Funke further responded to a tweet calling for her to lose a contract, She said: “Uncle don’t create unnecessary sensation. #omoghettothesaga was to be filmed Before the lockdown and some of us had been camped in Amen estate. So we had to stay in there. So we are safe and happy!!! Let’s not be NEGATIVE!!”