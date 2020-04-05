COVID-19: Katsina govt directs civil servants to resume work

The Katsina State Government has directed civil servants in the state to resume work from Monday 6th April, 2020.

Idris Usman Tune, Head of the Civil Service in the state, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday.

It can be recalled that the state government had earlier asked workers to remain at home in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the statement, workers are now to resume work from 10 am to 2 pm daily.

Meanwhile, all schools in the state are to remain closed until further notice.

The statement read: “Following the decision taken by the Katsina State Government for all workers in the state and local government councils to stay at home with a view to curtailing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic pending a review of the situation by experts, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari has directed that all workers in the mainstream of the Katsina State service to resume work effective from Monday 6 April, 2020 and provide skeletal services from 10 am to 2 pm daily. “This will be maintained for a period of one week.

“However, all public and private tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools are to remain closed till further notice.

“Furthermore, workers are urged to, on resumption, to continue to observe the social distancing policy, constant washing of hands and application of sanitisers to ensure that possible COVID-19 spread is tamed in the state.”