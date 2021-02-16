FG names Idu railway, Abuja light rail station after Amina Mohammed

The Federal Government has named the Idu railway complex, station and the light rail station both in the Federal Capital Territory after the deputy secretary-general of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed.

This was announced by Minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, via Twitter on Tuesday.

He said: “We @Nigeriagov have named the Idu railway complex, the station and the Light rail Station of the FCT after the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina J. Muhammed.”

Okay.ng recalls that Mohammed was Nigeria’s former minister of environment.