FG gives update on when UAE will resume issuing visa to Nigerians

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Wednesday that the United Arab Emirates has confirmed that it would begin the issuance of visas to Nigerians from Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Sirika gave this update on behalf of the Nigerian government via his Twitter handle.

He said: “UAE confirmed that they will begin issuance of visas from 8th of October, 2020.

“Travellers to have a return ticket, hotel booking, negative PCR result and a health insurance (similar to Schengen requirement).

“Health insurance can be paid through travel agents/airline.”

Okay.ng recalls that the UAE had written to the federal government of Nigeria that they agree to issue visas to Nigerians, a development that made the Federal Government lift the ban it had earlier placed on Emirates Airlines.