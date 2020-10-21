EndSARS: I was not shot at Lekki toll gate – Eniola Badmus

Popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, has denied report online suggesting that she was hit by a bullet during a shoot out that happened at the Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday.

Reacting to the report, the Nollywood star said the news making rounds on the internet is not true.

“Against all speculations about me being shot or dead at the unspeakable incident that happened at the toll gate few hours ago, I would like to inform you guys that I Eniola Badmus is hale and hearty.

“Infact, I couldn’t make it there today to lend my voice on the #endsars movement,” she said.

Furthermore, the actress expressed her displeasure over the incident that lead to some casualities.

She added: “But in truth, I am broken and scattered to see what my country has become. We are tired and it’s becoming one time too many, how is it wrong to demand for our right/ expectations and be killed at it. How?

“We wont forget this day – 20.10.2020 in a long time.

“May the souls of the fallen heros Rest In Peace!”