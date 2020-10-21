Nicki Minaj lends her to voice to #EndSARS

American-Trinidadian rapper, Nicki Minaj, has reacted to #EndSARS movement which is against police brutality in Nigeria.

The 37-year-old singer in a tweet shared on Wednesday declared her support for “brave young people of Nigeria”.

“Standing with & praying for the brave young people of Nigeria who are on the front lines of this senseless violence. Your voice is being heard 🇳🇬 #EndSARS,” she tweeted.