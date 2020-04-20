Gist

El-Rufai ‘joins beard gang’, attends visual meeting on COVID-19 in isolation

Photo of Damilola A. Damilola A. April 20, 2020
Less than a minute

The Kaduna State Government has shared snapshots of Nasiru El-Rufai during a visual meeting he had with the State Standing Committee on COVID-19 chaired by his deputy, Hadiza Balarabe.

El-Rufai, who is always known to maintain a clean shave, joined the beard gang in the pictures shared on Governor’s official Twitter handle on Monday.

A Kaduna resident spotted the beard and said:

The tweet reads: “Malam Nasir @elrufai is attending the daily virtual meeting of the State Standing Committee on Covid-19, which is chaired by Deputy Governor @DrHadiza Balarabe”

Okay.ng recalls that on March 28 El-Rufai had announced that he tested positive for coronavirus.

During his announcement, the governor said affairs of state would be handle by his deputy.

Also, the governor some days ago refuted reports that he has recovered, El-Rufai noted that he is yet to be cleared of disease.


Photo of Damilola A.

Damilola A.

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.
