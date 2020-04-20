El-Rufai ‘joins beard gang’, attends visual meeting on COVID-19 in isolation

The Kaduna State Government has shared snapshots of Nasiru El-Rufai during a visual meeting he had with the State Standing Committee on COVID-19 chaired by his deputy, Hadiza Balarabe.

El-Rufai, who is always known to maintain a clean shave, joined the beard gang in the pictures shared on Governor’s official Twitter handle on Monday.

A Kaduna resident spotted the beard and said:

My governor @elrufai joins the #BeardGang movement. 😂 By the grace of the almighty Allah he will test negative very soon. Ameen. https://t.co/BYYCMjsOlh — nazir (@nvzir_) April 20, 2020

The tweet reads: “Malam Nasir @elrufai is attending the daily virtual meeting of the State Standing Committee on Covid-19, which is chaired by Deputy Governor @DrHadiza Balarabe”

Malam Nasir @elrufai is attending the daily virtual meeting of the State Standing Committee on Covid-19, which is chaired by Deputy Governor @DrHadiza Balarabe pic.twitter.com/0ZYvzmLoC8 — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) April 20, 2020

Okay.ng recalls that on March 28 El-Rufai had announced that he tested positive for coronavirus.

During his announcement, the governor said affairs of state would be handle by his deputy.

Also, the governor some days ago refuted reports that he has recovered, El-Rufai noted that he is yet to be cleared of disease.