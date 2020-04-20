Coronavirus: Jack Ma sends third batch of medical supplies donation to Africa

The founder of Alibaba Group, Jack Ma, has announced his third donation of medical supplies to Africa.

The Chinese billionaire made this disclosure on Monday through his official Twitter handle.

According to Jack Ma, “Our 3rd donation to Africa will immediately be made to @_africanunion and @AfricaCDC.

“This includes 4.6 million masks, 500,000 swabs, and test kits, 300 ventilators, 200,000 clothing sets, 200,000 face shields, 2,000 thermal guns, 100 body temperature scanners, and 500,000 pairs of gloves.”

It can be recalled that Nigeria and other African countries received his first and second donations some weeks ago.