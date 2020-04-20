News

Coronavirus: Lagos to enforce use of face mask starting from next week

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye April 20, 2020
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced that the state starting from next week will make the use of masks mandatory for all residents.

Sanwo-Olu made this disclosure during a media briefing at the statehouse in Marina.

According to the governor, the decision is part of the measures to protect residents against COVID-19.

He said: “From next week, we are going to be making face masks compulsory in Lagos state. We have commissioned more than one million face masks to be distributed in the state.”

Lagos at the moment has a total of 379 cases, which is the highest across Nigeria.

98 patients have been discharged and 14 deaths recorded as of 11:50pm on April 19.


