El-Rufai: I have not been cleared of COVID-19

The Governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai has spoken from isolation on status of his health after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

El-Rufai through his Facebook while chairing a virtual State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday said he was yet to be cleared of the virus and that he would announce when he was confirmed negative.

He urged the public to disregard all fake news even if they were good wishes for him.

The governor said: “Earlier today, between 10am and 2pm, I took few hours during my isolation and chaired a virtual meeting of the State Executive Council.

“I have not been cleared of COVID-19 yet. I will personally announce when I am confirmed negative. Please ignore all fake news even if they want good wishes for.

“I am grateful to our team ably led by the Deputy Governor for keeping the agenda going without me. I am super proud of all our Commissioners, Advisers, Assistants security agency and other state government officials for a job well done.”