Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Photo of Agency Report with Okay.ng Agency Report with Okay.ngOctober 13, 2020
1 minute read
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19, Portugal’s Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Juventus striker will miss Wednesday’s UEFA Nations League game against Sweden but is “well, has no symptoms and is in isolation”, the federation said.

The federation added that the rest of the Portugal squad had undergone tests as a result of Ronaldo’s positive, but that they had all tested negative and would be available for the Sweden match.

Five-times world player of the year Ronaldo appeared in his side’s 0-0 draw away to France in the Nations League on Sunday and Wednesday’s 0-0 draw in a friendly at home to Spain.

He will now be doubtful for Juve’s Serie A trip to Crotone on Saturday and their Champions League group stage opening game away to Dynamo Kiev next Tuesday.

Via
Okay.ng
Source
Reuters
Tags
Photo of Agency Report with Okay.ng Agency Report with Okay.ngOctober 13, 2020
1 minute read

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button