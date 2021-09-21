COVID-19: NCDC reports six deaths, 393 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded six additional fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic with 393 fresh cases confirmed across 14 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NCDC made this announcement via its Facebook page on Monday night.

According to the data released by the centre, the total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 202,191.

It added the fatality toll has increased to 2,661, while a total of 190, 901 Nigerians have been discharged nationwide.

Furthermore, NCDC noted that Taraba submitted one confirmed case for September

A breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that the FCT displaced the country’s epicentre, Lagos, on Monday, to rank the first on the log with 121 cases.

Lagos State, however, took the second position with 86 cases, while the South-southern states, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Cross River and Bayelsa recorded 70, 30, 24, 10 and four cases respectively.

The North-central states of Benue and Plateau recorded 16 and 11 cases respectively while North-eastern states of Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa and Taraba also reported four, three, two and one cases respectively.

Meanwhile, Kano, as the only state from the North-west captured in the statistics on Monday, reported three cases.