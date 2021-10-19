COVID-19: All civil servants expected to get vaccinated by October 31 – Kaduna govt

The Kaduna government has announced that all civil servants in the state are expected to take the COVID-19 vaccine by October 31st, 2021.

This was announced in a statement issued by the spokesperson to Governor Nasiru El-Rufai, Muyiwa Adekeye, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, all civil servants are expected to be vaccinated by October 31, after which they will be denied entry into their offices if found not to have complied with the directive.

The statement read: “The Kaduna State Government will from 31st October 2021 require compliance with Covid-19 protocols, especially facemasks and vaccination, for access to its offices.

“The Ministry of Health has since commenced the vaccination of all civil servants, and this is expected to be completed by 31st October 2021. All civil servants are required to be vaccinated by that date.

“Visitors to government offices will need to present their vaccination cards. Given the limited supply of vaccines that are currently available, visitors that have not yet been vaccinated will, in the interim, be permitted entry upon presentation of evidence of registration with the state Ministry of Health for the purpose of vaccination, while wearing their facemasks.”