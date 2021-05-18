News

Buhari writes letter to Senate, seeks approval for N2.3trn external loan

Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter May 18, 2021
Less than a minute
Senate President Ahmad Lawan
Senate President Ahmad Lawan

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate, seeking the approval for external loan of N2.3 trillion.

The request by President Buhari is contained in a letter read on Tuesday at plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

According to Buhari, the proposed loan which is equivalent of N2.3trn is to finance the 2021 budget deficit of N5.6trn

He explained that the loan would enable the Federal Government fund critical infrastructural projects in transportation, health and education, among others.

Tags
Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter May 18, 2021
Less than a minute


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button