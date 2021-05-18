Ibori Loot: Nigeria receives £4.2m from UK

Nigeria has received the £4.2million seized from the associates of convicted former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori from the United Kingdom.

The Minister of Justice and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, announced this development in a statement issued by his spokesman, Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, on Tuesday.

According to Malami, the amount has been credited into the designated Federal Government account with naira equivalent as of 10th May, 2021.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria has received GBP 4,214,017.66 of the loot associated with the family members of former Delta State Governor, James Ibori.

“The amount has been credited into the designated Federal Government account with naira equivalent value of the amount as of 10th May 2021.”

Malami had signed the Memorandum of Understanding for the repatriation of the stolen monies on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.