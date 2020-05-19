Buhari sends congratulatory message to Dr Olagunju Ogunbiyi on recovery from COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of congratulations to Dr. Olagunju Ogunbiyi, the distinguished Nigerian Consultant Surgeon on his discharge from hospital in London after recovering from COVID-19.

Garba Shehu, spokesman to the president, conveyed Buhari’s message in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Dr. Ogunbiyi has taught several generations of UK doctors and is an eminent surgeon at the Royal Free Hospital, one of London’s leading reference hospitals. He was under care for two and a half weeks and is now completely recovered.

A hospital source said Dr. Ogunbiyi was “irreplaceable” – such was the regard he was held in the UK healthcare community.

President Buhari on behalf of all Nigerians wished Dr. Ogunbiyi quick recuperation and early return to work.