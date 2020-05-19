News

Buhari sends congratulatory message to Dr Olagunju Ogunbiyi on recovery from COVID-19

Muhammad A. Aliyu
May 19, 2020
Olagunju Ogunbiyi
Olagunju Ogunbiyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of congratulations to Dr. Olagunju Ogunbiyi, the distinguished Nigerian Consultant Surgeon on his discharge from hospital in London after recovering from COVID-19.

Garba Shehu, spokesman to the president, conveyed Buhari’s message in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Dr. Ogunbiyi has taught several generations of UK doctors and is an eminent surgeon at the Royal Free Hospital, one of London’s leading reference hospitals. He was under care for two and a half weeks and is now completely recovered.

A hospital source said Dr. Ogunbiyi was “irreplaceable” – such was the regard he was held in the UK healthcare community.

President Buhari on behalf of all Nigerians wished Dr. Ogunbiyi quick recuperation and early return to work.


Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
