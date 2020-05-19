LUTH: COVID-19 patient gives birth to twins in Lagos

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

A 22-year-old COVID-19 patient has given birth to twins at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

The hospital made this announcement in a statement issued via its Twitter on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the patient was delivered of a boy and a girl by a team doctors, anesthetists, and nurses.

The statement read: “A team of LUTH doctors, anesthetics and nurses today Tuesday, May 19, 2020, delivered the fourth expectant mother (22-year-old) with COVID-19 of twins a boy and girl.

“Birthweight 3.2kg and 3.25kg respectively through a cesarean section.

“The mothers are doing well!”.