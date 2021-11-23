Baba Suwe’s burial plans announced

The burial plans of legendary comic actor, late Babatunde Omidina popularly known as Baba Suwe has been announced.

His family in a statement signed by his son, Adesola, said the burial rights will commence on Thursday, November 25th.

“Burial Rite of Babatunde Omidina “Babasuwe” will commence at his residence (Elepe) @ Babasuwe’s House on Thursday 11/25/21 @ 10 am prompt. Age: 63 years.

“The final Funeral ceremony will be announced later! Survived by: Children, Grandchildren, Mother and family! Signed by: Adesola Omidina. (For the Omidina Family). 11/23/21“

Baba Suwe had passed away on Monday at the age of 63.