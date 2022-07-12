ASUU strike: Ahmed Musa speaks up against politicians whose children school abroad

Nigerian footballer, Ahmed Musa, on Tuesday, asked Nigerian political office holders whose children school abroad how they felt running a system that they do not believe in.

He said this on his official Instagram account in a post he captioned “What a Shame”.

In the writeup, the Super Eagles captain said “To our political office holders whose children school abroad. How do you feel visiting your children abroad, taking pictures in their schools and posting online while ASUU is on strike?

“Like seriously, how is it ok to you? You’re running a system that you don’t even believe in”. Show me one Oyibo leader whose child is schooling in Nigeria. e no day touch una? And when you return Nigerian youths will still gather and sing praises for una”