2023: Funke Akindele charges Lagos youths to take their numerical strength to make changes

2023: Funke Akindele charges Lagos youths to take their numerical strength to make changes

Actress and the deputy governorship candidate of the Lagos Peoples Democratic Party, Funke Akindele, has called on youths in the state to take advantage of their numerical strength to make changes in the 2023 election.

She said this in a video shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, where she confirmed she’s the running mate to the Lagos PDP governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran.

Expressing a desire for Lagos to live up to its full potential, the top actress said, “Over the years, a lot of young people have been ignored, victimised, maimed for daring to have a dream.

“I use this opportunity to call out all well-meaning residents of Lagos, especially the youths. It is indeed time to use our numerical strength to our full advantage. It is time to take our rightful place in matters that concerns our lives and our future.

“It is time to rally ourselves and support our own.”