ASUU, SSANU prevent LASU VC, students from accessing school premises

Staff unions of the Lagos State University (LASU) on Monday lockout the school’s vice-chancellor, Olarewaju Fagbohun, and students as academics activities resume today after months of total shut down due to COVID-19.

The staff unions consisting of Academic Staff Union of Universities, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, Non-Academic Staff Union, and the National Association of Academic Technologists, are protesting​ non-payment of the salary increment promised them by the Lagos State Government.

At about 7:00am, the union members barricaded the entrance of the university at the LASU main campus in Ojo.

According to the unions, other Lagos State workers had received the increment but all the tertiary institutions in Lagos State were yet to be included.