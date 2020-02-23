Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury has to happen, Promoter Eddie Hearn says

The possibility of fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury must happen, according to Eddie Hearn.

Eddie Hearn, who is Anthony Joshua’s promoter, speaking on the Weekend Sports Breakfast show.

Hearn said: “I’ve already spoken to AJ and he wants to go into this fight next.

“We have to make this fight happen. We will never, ever get the chance for two Brits to fight for an undisputed heavyweight world championship.

“I promise you we will do everything we can to make this fight. It has to happen.”

Wilder has the option to take up a third fight with Fury this summer, but Hearn hopes the American does not do so after he was well and truly destroyed by Fury before his team threw in the towel in the seventh round.

“I don’t think anyone wants to see a third fight because it was that conclusive but we will see if he exercises that clause,” continued Hearn.

“I probably expect Wilder to do that – I don’t see where else he has to go.

“But our mandatory [IBF] challenger, Kubrat Pulev, is also promoted by Bob Arum, like Tyson Fury, so there is a very easy manoeuvre there if Wilder doesn’t accept the rematch to go straight into this undisputed fight in the summer. That is what we have to push for initially.

“If Wilder comes back and says ‘no, I’m having my rematch’ then that is due for July or August, AND it doesn’t really matter because we fight Pulev at Spurs in June and this fight happens in November/December. But our preference is to go straight into it because if we went straight into it, it would be undisputed.

“We will never get this opportunity in this sport to do this again with two Brits.

“I’ve already spoken to AJ – he wants to go straight into this fight next. He loves the Tyson fight, he has has zero fear of fighting Tyson Fury.

“He has been through everything already and he wants to be undisputed and this is the chance for our sport to have one of those legacy moments that we will never get the opportunity to have again.”

“I heard out of his camp he was going to be aggressive and go for it and I thought it was absolute madness and it ended up being genius from him and his team,” he said.

“Just a wonderful performance. What a time for British boxing – an incredible night.

”I felt like he could school him but I didn’t think he could school him and beat him up, and he did that.”