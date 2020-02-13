Amotekun bill: Ogun Assembly receives letter from Gov Abiodun

Ogun State Assembly has confirmed receiving a letter from the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, conveying the proposed bill State Security Network Agency also known as the ‘Amotekun bill’.

The Assembly speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, read the letter dated 12th February 2020 from the governor.

The letter reads: “I forward herewith a bill for a law to establish the Ogun State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps to assist in maintaining law and order in the State and for connected purposes as approved at the second meeting of the Executive Council of Ogun State held on 11th February 2020, for the kind consideration and passage of the House of Assembly.”

After reading the letter, the speaker pledged that the Assembly will ensure the bill is given a speedy passage into law.

Oluomo also promised that the Assembly will harness the views of the citizenry and necessary stakeholders in the legislative process of ensuring a speedy passage.