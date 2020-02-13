Bayelsa: Atiku reacts to Supreme Court ruling sacking APC’s David Lyon

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the Supreme Court ruling sacking David Lyon as governor-elect of Bayelsa State.

Atiku, in a tweet through his official Twitter handle (@atiku) on Thursday, said he received the news of the verdict of the Supreme Court on Bayelsa with gladness.

He tweeted: “I received the verdict of the Supreme Court, declaring the candidate of the @OfficialPDPNig in the Bayelsa state gubernatorial elections, Senator Douye Diri, as the duly elected Governor of the state, with gladness.”

The apex court nullified the election of Bayelsa State governor-elect, David Lyon, and his running mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo. They contested the election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue fresh certificates to the candidates of the party with the next highest votes and with the required constitutional spread of votes in the results of the election held on November 16, 2019.

Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Douye Diri, and his running mate, Lawrence Ewhruojakpo, scored the next highest votes.