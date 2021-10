Veteran Nollywood actor, Joshua Johnson is dead.

His colleague, Elvina Ibru shared the sad news via her Instagram page on Friday.

She wrote: “Josh, why na???? The plan we had sitting under that tree on set, was yam porridge at my place, not this. This was not the plan at alllll! Kai. Sleep well my brother. Sleep well….”

Ibru did not state the cause of his death in her post.