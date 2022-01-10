2023: I’ve informed Buhari of my ambition to contest for President – Tinubu

Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter January 10, 2022
Less than a minute
Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said he has informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his presidential ambition in 2023.

Tinubu made this disclosure to journalists at the Presidential Villa in Abuja after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

According to the APC national leader, it was a life-long ambition and that he has the confidence, the vision and the capacity to build on the vision of President Buhari.

He said: “I have informed the President of my ambition but I have not informed Nigerians yet, I am still consulting.”

When asked what was Buhari’s response, Tinubu said the President as a democrat did not ask him to stop from contesting.

Tags
Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter January 10, 2022
Less than a minute
Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram
Okay.ng on Google News


Back to top button