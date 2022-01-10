2023: I’ve informed Buhari of my ambition to contest for President – Tinubu

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said he has informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his presidential ambition in 2023.

Tinubu made this disclosure to journalists at the Presidential Villa in Abuja after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

According to the APC national leader, it was a life-long ambition and that he has the confidence, the vision and the capacity to build on the vision of President Buhari.

He said: “I have informed the President of my ambition but I have not informed Nigerians yet, I am still consulting.”

When asked what was Buhari’s response, Tinubu said the President as a democrat did not ask him to stop from contesting.