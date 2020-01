Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Zlatan Ibile begins 2020 with new song, “Quilox”

Zlatan Ibile has released his first song of the year 2020 titled “Quilox”.

‘Quilox’ is a luxurious style nightclub in Victoria Island, Lagos owned by Shina Peller.

The song, produced by Mansa Jabulani & Rexxie, is Zlatan’s first song under his record label ‘ZANKU RECORDS’, which he launched on January 1st, 2020.

Listen to ‘Quilox’ by Zlatan underneath and Share!