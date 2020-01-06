Entertainment
Cobhams Asuquo features Simi in new song, “We Plenti”
Nigerian singer Cobhams Asuquo has returned with a brand new song he titles “We Plenti” featuring R&B singer, Simi.
Cobhams in celebration of his Birthday today, he shared a video snippet to announce the new inspirational single.
The award-winning producer said, “Happy Birthday to me!!!. As promised, here’s some medicine for all your hustle. @symplysimi and I put our hearts into this one, may your hustle be fruitful this year.”
Watch the video of “We Plenti” by Cobhams Asuquo with Simi: