Entertainment

Cobhams Asuquo features Simi in new song, “We Plenti”

Photo of Zuladine Ibrahim Zuladine Ibrahim January 6, 2020
Less than a minute
We Plenti by Cobhams Asuquo featuring Simi
We Plenti by Cobhams Asuquo featuring Simi

Nigerian singer Cobhams Asuquo has returned with a brand new song he titles “We Plenti” featuring R&B singer, Simi.

Cobhams in celebration of his Birthday today, he shared a video snippet to announce the new inspirational single.

The award-winning producer said, “Happy Birthday to me!!!. As promised, here’s some medicine for all your hustle. @symplysimi and I put our hearts into this one, may your hustle be fruitful this year.”

Watch the video of “We Plenti” by Cobhams Asuquo with Simi:



Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button
Close