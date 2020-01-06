NPFL: Enyimba FC sack Usman Abd’Allah

The management of Enyimba Football Club have sacked manager Usman Abd’Allah.

Okay.ng understands that the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club relieved Abd’Allah of his duties over poor performance of the football team.

According to a statement by the club, Fatai Osho, Abd’Allah’s assistant, will take over as interim coach.

The statement read, “Enyimba Football Club can announce today that coach Usman Abd’allah has been relieved of his duties as Technical adviser with immediate effect.

“After a string disappointing results, the club believe it must set a new course now and regain its competitive edge, domestically and on the continent.

“In the interim. Coach Fatai Osho will take over the head coach duties. All other announcements on this subject will be made later.”