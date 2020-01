Less than a minute

Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, popularly known with his stage-name Zlatan Ibile, has launched his own record label, Zanku Records.

Zlatan on Wednesday, 1st January 2020, through his Instagram page, shared the official emblem of the record label.

He wrote in the caption, “New level 🙏”.

In 2018, Zlatan had announced his signing to ALLELUYA BOIZ ENT.