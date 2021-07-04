Yoruba Nation Rally: Why we arrested 49 agitators – Lagos Police

The police in Lagos on Sunday explained why they arrested 49 persons during the Oodua Republic demonstration also tagged “Yoruba Nation Rally” at the Gani Fawehimi Freedom park of the state.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, speaking at the command headquarters said the “suspects” were arrested for violating the ban that no rally or gathering should hold in the state.

He said: “The press briefing is on what happened yesterday during the Oodua Republic Mega Rally. The Lagos State Government and the police command kicked against any rally of any kind in the state due to the unfavourable intelligence gathered about the rally.

“We advised the demonstrators to steer clear of Lagos State due to the fact that it could not afford another loss that was incurred during the #Endsars.

“Yesterday, some people came to foment trouble in the state during the rally and the command arrested 49 suspects during the rally. The suspects would be handed to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, for discreet investigation and prosecution.”