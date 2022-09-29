Yobe North: Lawan accepts judgments, vows not to appeal

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has said that he would not appeal the judgement delivered on Wednesday by the Federal High Court, Damaturu, in Yobe State with respect to the forthcoming Yobe North Senatorial District elections.

Lawan said in a statement which he personally signed and released on Thursday that he has accepted the judgement of the court which disqualified his candidature and participation in the elections.

The statement titled: “Court Judgement on Yobe North Senatorial District Candidacy” reads: