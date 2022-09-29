Edo Governor denies endorsing Peter Obi, re-asserts support for Atiku

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki says he has not endorsed Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi but he will work for the flagbearer of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar.

The governor’s aide on media, Crusoe Osagie, in a statement on Wednesday, described as “false and malicious” emerging reports that Obaseki endorsed Obi.

“No statement to such effect originated from the governor.

“The story is being peddled by detractors with ulterior motives, intent on misleading and misinforming members of the public for their selfish interest,” Osagie stated.

“Governor Obaseki has, from the onset of the electioneering cycle, been at the forefront of the campaign for our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa.

“The public is hereby warned to watch out for antics of quacks and unprofessional media organizations as well as unscrupulous individuals, seeking to misinform and stir confusion with their outright fake news.

“Obaseki, as the leader of the PDP in Edo State, will deploy his massive support base to ensure the victory of our party and its candidates in the forthcoming 2023 general elections,” the statement added.