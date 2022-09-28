Just in: Court declares Machina Senatorial Candidate for Yobe North

The Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, Yobe State capital, has put an end to the controversial All Progressives Congress, declaring Bashir Machina as the rightfully elected candidate.

Okay.ng had earlier reported that the case was slated for hearing today, the 28th day of September, 2022.

The presiding judge, Justice Fadimatu Murtala, pronounced the ruling on Wednesday.

For months, Machina and Senate President Ahmad Lawan who is representing Yobe North in the upper chamber have been at loggerheads over the ticket won by the former at the primaries held on May 28 and June 9, 2022.

While the case was in the court both the names of Machina and Lawan were missed out in the Independent National Electoral Commission’s final list of Presidential and National Assembly candidates of the 18 registered political parties published last week.

Lawan had contested the presidential primary of the ruling party at about the same time as the senatorial primary won by Machina. The Senate president, however, lost to Bola Tinubu, a development that forced him to jostle for the senatorial ticket but Machina insisted that he won’t step down.

Lawan has been in the National Assembly as a federal lawmaker for 23 unbroken years.