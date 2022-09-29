NECO releases 2022 SSCE results, blacklists 29 supervisors

The National Examinations Council has released the 2022 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination results.

The Registrar of the Council, Professor Dantani Wushishi disclosed this in a press briefing at the NECO Headquarters in Minna, Niger State.

Wushishi also said the council blacklisted 29 supervisors for their alleged involvement in various malpractice offences.

He said four schools were recommended for de-recognition for two years due to their involvement in mass cheating during the exercise.

“In the area of malpractices, 13, 595 were caught as against 20, 003 in year 2021, which showed appreciable decline in number of malpractices cases,” he said.

“Twenty-nine supervisors were blacklisted for various offended ranging from poor supervision, insult, aiding and abetting during the examinations”.

More to come