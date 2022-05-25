Wike dissolves Chief of Staff, entire cabinet members

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has dissolved the state executive council.

This was contained in a statement made available on Tuesday by Kelvin Ebiri, the special assistant to the governor on media.

The Governor wished them well in their future endeavours and thanked them for their meritorious services offered to the progress of the state.

Other non-cabinent members sacked by Governor Wike include Mr Emeka Woke, Chief of Staff to the Governor; Harold Koko, Senior Special Assistant on Protocol.

No reason whatsoever was stated for the dissolution. Speculations have since been rife, with some maintaining that it is not unconnected to his Presidential ambition.