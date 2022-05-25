FG to spend N999m daily on feeding 10m pupils

The Federal Government yesterday said it will spend N999 million daily to feed over 10 million pupils in the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) across the country.

This was made known in Abuja by Hajiya Aishatu Digil, team lead of NHGSFP at a stakeholders meeting on disbursement modalities for the review cost of feeding in the programme.

She said 9, 990, 862 pupils from primary one to three in the programme “will now be fed with N100 daily for 20 days in a month, which will amount to N999,086,200 million daily.

“Prior to this, we were feeding school children with N70 per child, per meal. That was since 2016, but the President has approved N100 upward review.”

Hajiya Aishatu also added that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, got the approval of spending N100 per person daily on feeding in the programme.

The scheme was first launched by President Buhari in 2016. Its aim was to address the address the increasing number of out-of-school children, tackle malnutrition due to poverty among Nigerian children, and their effects on education.