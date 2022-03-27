2023: I’m ready to take power from APC, Wike joins presidential race

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, says he will run for the president of Nigeria in 2023.

Wike made this declaration at Makurdi on Sunday when he held talks with some delegates of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

According to the governor, he was the best man to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) next year.

He said: “To remove APC from power, I’m the person who can tell them enough is enough. We must take this power and I’m ready to take it for the PDP. God is with us that’s why APC keeps failing everyday.”

The governor added that attacked politicians who decamped to the APC from PDP during trying times.

“I stood for this party. I have worked for this party since 1998. I have nowhere to run to and that’s why anything that happens to this party I take personally. I have never relented,“ he said.

“In 2015, those who ran away made us lose the election. Today, they are crying but some of us stood and said PDP will not die.

“Some people want to use Nigeria to buy back their personal business. They talk about the private sector. Mention the private business that survives. Is it a bank that your father had? Everybody is an employer of labour. Even in my house, I have 50 people who feast on me.

“They should stop deceiving us. I have performed as a governor and carry my shoulders high anywhere. I have the capacity to face this evil government. Just give me the mandate. I will speak the truth to power and nothing but the truth. I have the capacity to move this country forward.”