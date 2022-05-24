I wonder why Twitter is still silent – Reno Omokri reacts to killing of pregnant woman and her four kids

Nigerian human rights activist, and former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has taken to his verified Twitter account to lament the killing of Harira Jubril, a Northern Nigerian woman, and her four children.

Okay.ng has learned that the deceased were killed on Sunday at Isulo village in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Accusations have since been been bombarded at the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Reno Omokri took to his verified Twitter account to express his grievances and call out the Southerners for remaining mute over the incident.

“On Sunday, a pregnant Adamawa woman and her four children were killed in Anambra. Look at how we Southerners were largely silent on social media. If Noryerners will a pregnant Southerner and her four children in Kano, a would have broken the internet. Am I lying?” He said.

Mr. Reno also called out Southern newspapers for refusing the publish the story.

“Southern newspapers refused to publish the news until irrefutable evidence came our. And even at that, it was only Southwest based media that were bold enough to publish the truth.” Reno said.

“We are so ethnically biased in Nigeria. Tufiakwa! Do we fear God at all? We defend evil when it concerns our region and condemn it when it happens in elsewhere!” The activist added.

Mr. Reno Omokri is a lawyer, human rights activist, bestselling author and a vlogger. He is also a one-time Special Assistant on New Media to former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.