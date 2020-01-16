Uzodinma Takes Oath of Office as Imo State Governor

The chief justice of Imo state, Justice Pascal Nnadi, has sworn in Hope Uzodinma to replace Emeka Ihedioha as Governor of the state.

Okay.ng understands that Uzodinma was sworn in alongside his deputy, Professor Placid Njoku at the Imo State Government House.

It can be recalled that Senator Uzodinma had earlier on Wednesday received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC issued the certificate to Uzodinma following a Supreme Court ruling nullifying Ihedioha’s election on Tuesday.

The apex court sacked Ihedioha as governor on grounds that that votes from 388 polling units belonging to Uzodinma were unduly subtracted from his total votes tally.

Uzodinma now becomes the 6th governor of Imo State.