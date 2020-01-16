Ubi Franklin Gets Job as Special Adviser to Cross River Governor

Ubi Franklin, owner of Made Men Music Group (MMMG), the record label that produced Tekno, has been appointed as a special adviser on Tourism in Cross River State.

Okay.ng understands that Ubi made the announcement through his official Instagram on Wednesday.

He posted, “I, Ubi Ekapong Ofem (Ubi Franklin) wish to inform the public that I have been appointed Special Adviser on Tourism to His Excellency, Professor Benedict Ayade, Governor of Cross River State.

”It is indeed an honour to be deemed fit by His Excellency to serve the good and resilient people of Cross River State in this capacity.

”More so, I am most delighted to be functioning in the Tourism sector, one sector which is dear to my heart and one which I believe I fit into appropriately considering my background in the entertainment industry .

”I thank God for His grace upon my life. I thank Governor Benedict Ayade for giving me this golden opportunity to serve.

”I thank my family, friends and well-wishers for all the support and encouragement.

”On behalf of myself and my family, I promise to work diligently and efficiently with all necessary stakeholders in ensuring that Cross River State returns to the summit of the world’s tourism index.

”God bless Cross River State.

”God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”